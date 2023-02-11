One person fatally shot on northwest side Saturday morning

One person was fatally shot on the northwest side Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to 1100 W 27th St. on reports of a person down and found a victim with gunshot injuries.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: One person dead after northwest side shooting