One person fatally shot outside of Columbus bank, coroner says. What to know.

Columbus police and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office are at the scene of a shooting that left one person dead in front of a Synovus bank branch at 4505 Buena Vista Road.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told the Ledger-Enquirer that the person was found shot to death at the bank’s front entrance. Newton pronounced the person dead at 10:09 a.m.

Newton did not identify the person killed in Monday’s shooting. Authorities were still working to notify the person’s family.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Newton said. The shooting marks Columbus’ 65th homicide of 2021.

A Muscogee County Coroner’s Office van leaves the scene of a fatal shooting at the Synovus bank branch at 4505 Buena Vista Road

The Ledger-Enquirer has contacted a Synovus representative for comment and will update this story when one is received.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.