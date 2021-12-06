One person fatally shot outside of Columbus bank, coroner says. What to know.

Nick Wooten
·1 min read

Columbus police and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office are at the scene of a shooting that left one person dead in front of a Synovus bank branch at 4505 Buena Vista Road.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton told the Ledger-Enquirer that the person was found shot to death at the bank’s front entrance. Newton pronounced the person dead at 10:09 a.m.

Newton did not identify the person killed in Monday’s shooting. Authorities were still working to notify the person’s family.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, Newton said. The shooting marks Columbus’ 65th homicide of 2021.

A Muscogee County Coroner&#x002019;s Office van leaves the scene of a fatal shooting at the Synovus bank branch at 4505 Buena Vista Road
A Muscogee County Coroner’s Office van leaves the scene of a fatal shooting at the Synovus bank branch at 4505 Buena Vista Road

The Ledger-Enquirer has contacted a Synovus representative for comment and will update this story when one is received.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories