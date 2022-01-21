One person fatally shot in West Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, police say

A male was shot and killed in West Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were sent to the 1600 block of W. North Ave. to investigate a shooting just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived in the Penn North neighborhood they found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Twenty people have been killed in the city the first 20 days of the year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.