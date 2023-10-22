One person found dead inside Caldwell camper fire. Fire officials investigate cause

Fire officials found one person dead in a Caldwell fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 3:20 a.m. at the 5500 block of South Florida Avenue, according to a Caldwell Fire Department news release.

They found a camper trailer that had caught on fire and a deceased victim inside it, the release said. The Canyon County Coroner’s Office had not released the victim’s identity as of Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials do not suspect foul play, according to the Caldwell Fire Department.

The department said it is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.