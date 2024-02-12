One person found dead after Lake Alfred mobile home fire early Monday

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a Lake Alfred mobile home early Monday morning.

LAKE ALFRED — One person is dead after an early morning fire engulfed a Lake Alfred mobile home.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at 1:51 a.m. Monday reported at Lakeview RV Park, 1640 U.S. 17-92 in Lake Alfred. The first engine arrived at the scene within six minutes of being dispatched.

Upon arrival, first responders found a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames. It was initially unknown whether anyone was inside the RV at the time.

Once the fire was extinguished, first responders conducted an interior search of the home and found one person dead inside.

“Our thoughts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one”, Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said in a statement.

Repeaters: Lakeland Fire Department takes steps toward preventing further radio failures

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by the Lake Alfred, Haines City and Auburndale fire departments, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Florida State Fire Marshal Office.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Overnight mobile home fire in Lake Alfred kills one person