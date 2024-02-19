One person found dead after North Pole house fire

Feb. 19—One person was found dead after a house fire Sunday night in North Pole, Alaska State Troopers said.

A neighbor called 911 to report a single-family home was on fire around 8:05 p.m., said troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was inside the home, but as firefighters from the North Star Volunteer Fire Department cleared the building, they found human remains, McDaniel said.

Investigators from the Alaska State Fire Marshals Office determined the fire started in the living room, near a wood stove that was the building's sole source of heat, troopers said. The house was destroyed, troopers said.

The State Medical Examiner's Office was working to positively identify the person who died, troopers said on Monday. No one else was believed to be in the building when the fire started, McDaniel said.

The investigation was ongoing, but troopers said there was no evidence of foul play.