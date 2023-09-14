One person found dead in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Southwest Memphis Wednesday.

Police say just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 100 block of E. Brooks Road.

Officers found an unresponsive person inside a building suffering from what appeared to be head trauma. Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

