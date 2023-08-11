One person found dead in southwest Atlanta, police investigating
One person was found dead in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.
According to police, the person was found near the 800 block of Cascade Ave. SW.
More on what witnesses say they saw at the scene on Channel 2 Action News at NOON.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene where the area is filled with police and crime scene tape.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they spotted the dead person with a gunshot wound in the back driveway of a home on Cascade Ave.
It is still unclear what exactly happened to the person and if anyone is in custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
