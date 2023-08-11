One person found dead in southwest Atlanta, police investigating

One person was found dead in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

According to police, the person was found near the 800 block of Cascade Ave. SW.

More on what witnesses say they saw at the scene on Channel 2 Action News at NOON.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene where the area is filled with police and crime scene tape.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they spotted the dead person with a gunshot wound in the back driveway of a home on Cascade Ave.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is still unclear what exactly happened to the person and if anyone is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: