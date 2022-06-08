One person found fatally shot in Parkway Village, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Parkway Village.

Just before 6 a.m., MPD responded to the 4500 block of American Way for an unresponsive person.

MPD later confirmed they had received a shooting call.

Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

