One person found fatally stabbed at North County motel
FALLBROOK, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — One person was found dead at a motel after a stabbing Friday in Fallbrook, authorities said.
The call was reported to law enforcement around 4:21 p.m. from an Econo Lodge located at 1608 South Mission Road, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5/KUSI.
One person has been detained, but it is unknown if they are a suspect.
No other information has been provided at this time.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
