One person found shot inside apartment in King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in the early hours of Saturday in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification about 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Seemic Circle, where they found a person inside an apartment had been shot.

Medics took the person, who is expected to recover, to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Columbus police Det. Justin Jones at 614-645-4373 or submit a tip through Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

