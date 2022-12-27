One person in the hospital after shooting occurred in Callahan, officials say

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic shooting on Ratliff Road in Nassau County.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicate that the suspect is in custody and posses no threat to the community.

There is a large police presence, and the road has been closed off.

As this shooting is an active investigation more information will be added to this story when we learn more.

