1 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle from shootout, officials say

One person was hurt in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office saw a stolen vehicle from an incident on Shandy Drive that happened Tuesday.

During that incident, three men were involved in a shootout with the owner of a vehicle during an attempted car theft.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle was detained for questioning by detectives. The driver of the struck vehicle was transported by Memphis Fire Department to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition. This incident remains under investigation. 2/2 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 12, 2022

Deputies attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled.

Minutes later, the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Kirby Road and Winchester Road, SCSO said.

The suspect in the stolen vehicle was detained for questioning.

The driver in the other car was taken to St. Francis - Park in non-critical condition.

The crash remains an active investigation, SCSO said.

