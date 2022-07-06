One person hospitalized after Everett stabbing

Everett police are looking for a suspect after an early morning stabbing.

Police were called to the area of Lombard and Everett Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person stabbed.

Officers called for medics after finding a victim with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, where they were reported to be stable.

A K-9 from Mill Creek was brought in to track the suspect.

Everett police public information officer Kerby Duncan said some evidence was found but the suspect has not been located.

