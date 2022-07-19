One person hospitalized after LAPD shooting in Leimert Park

A person was transported to a hospital after a police shooting in Leimert Park on Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect around 7:22 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Edgehill Drive, said Madison, who confirmed a suspect was transported from the scene.

At least one officer fired their weapon, but Madison could not confirm whether the suspect was shot, how serious their injury was, how many officers opened fire or provide any more information about the incident.

No officers were injured, Madison said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

