One person hospitalized after Lexington shooting, police say

A shooting in Lexington Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department

Just before 1:30 p.m., Lexington police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East Fifth Street and Pemberton Street, said Lt. Jeremiah Davis.

At the scene, officers found one victim who had been shot. That person was transported to a local hospital. Because the investigation was still active Thursday afternoon, Davis said he couldn’t provide any further information.

Not long after the shooting, Lexington police had also blocked off a small section of East Sixth Street near its intersection with Elm Tree Lane. The intersection is not far from the shooting location.

Davis advised anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Police can be contacted at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and may be updated.