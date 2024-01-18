One person hospitalized in Mattapan stabbing, police say

Authorities are investigating a late-night stabbing in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Officers responding to the area of 442 River Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed found one victim suffering from injuries, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW