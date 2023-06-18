One person hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday evening.

Police responded to the area of 10 Ripley Road shortly after 7:00 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital.

Boston Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW