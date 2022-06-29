One person hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne Heights

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Duquesne Heights.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that officers responded to a call at the 200 block of Seward Street at 11:55 a.m.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to her head.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

