One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.

Police said the victim appears to have been inside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting with at least one other person. That other person took cover in a nearby home and was not injured.

There is no one in custody at the time, per investigators.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.









