One person hospitalized after shooting in Lawrence

One person was injured after a Thursday night shooting in Lawrence, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near South Union and Foster Streets around 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police said officers found an adult man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random attack.

Police had not announced any arrests. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

