One person hospitalized after a shooting in Lexington, police say
Lexington police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that sent a male victim to the hospital.
Police said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive at 12:38 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Before officers arrived, the victim transported himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
All of the parties in the shooting have been identified, according to police. No details about a potential suspect were released and police said they were still investigating Friday afternoon.
Police would not clarify whether or not someone had been arrested.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
