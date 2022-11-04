One person hospitalized after a shooting in Lexington, police say

Lexington police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that sent a male victim to the hospital.

Police said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive at 12:38 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Before officers arrived, the victim transported himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All of the parties in the shooting have been identified, according to police. No details about a potential suspect were released and police said they were still investigating Friday afternoon.

Police would not clarify whether or not someone had been arrested.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

