One person hospitalized from shooting at PNC Pavilion parking lot after concert

One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at PNC Pavilion Saturday night, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting happened just before midnight at 707 Pavilion Boulevard where the outdoor concert venue is located. The police report specified the shooting happened in the parking lot.

CMPD said the victim was inside a vehicle in the parking lot when the car was shot into and she was hit.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries from the gunshot, according to MEDIC.

CMPD is looking for two suspects, according to the police report.

Four cars were reported damaged in the incident.

