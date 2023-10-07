One person hospitalized in shooting near Goodwill in east Charlotte
One person was hospitalized in a shooting on Albemarle Road on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened near the Goodwill at the 9300 block of Albemarle Road.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Details are limited at this time.
READ MORE: CMPD chief: Officer shoots, kills armed man near Uptown
Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn more about what led to the shooting and whether any suspects have been arrested.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH: Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting, CMPD says)