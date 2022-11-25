One person hospitalized after shooting in Whitehaven, officials say

One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 12:32 a.m. on Friday.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to Regional One.

Their condition was not released, and no suspect information has been released.

FOX13 is working to confirm more details.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







