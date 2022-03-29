UPDATED: Man dies after stabbing in downtown Redding, police say

A man who was stabbed Monday night in downtown Redding has died, police said Tuesday morning.

"The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injures," the Redding Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police have still not found the person who they believe stabbed the man, investigators said.

Original story

Police are looking for a man who they stabbed another person Monday night near the Taco Bell on Market Street in downtown Redding.

The stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m., investigators said.

When officers arrived they found a person suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, police said. The person, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The victim's condition is not immediately known.

A Redding Police Department Crime Scene Investigation truck is parked in front of the Taco Bell in downtown Redding after a stabbing on Monday night, March 28, 2022.

The suspect left before officers arrived.

Witnesses described the person as a 50-year-old white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, police said.

He was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes and had an unshaven face, police said.

.Anyone with information is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 225-4200.

