One person hurt after apartment complex shooting, MPD says

One person was shot in the early morning of Tuesday.

At approximately 12:25 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at the Hillview Apartments, on West Hillview Drive.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

At 12:25 am, officers responded to the 2500 Block of West Hillview Drive regarding a shooting. Officers located one victim who was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/2str7HerUK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 18, 2022

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

