One person hurt after apartment complex shooting, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

One person was shot in the early morning of Tuesday.

At approximately 12:25 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at the Hillview Apartments, on West Hillview Drive.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories