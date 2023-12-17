One person hurt in Kalamazoo shooting Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot following a shooting that took place Saturday in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Royce Avenue and Ferndale Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a victim who had been shot.

There’s no word on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The condition of the victim is unknown and no names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

The investigation is ongoing.

