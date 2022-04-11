One person hurt in shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot, police say
One person has been hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in Cabarrus County, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.
Police said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Shiloh Church Road near Davidson Highway.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said no Harris Teeter employees or customers were involved or injured in this incident.
