One person hurt in shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot, police say

One person has been hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in Cabarrus County, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Shiloh Church Road near Davidson Highway.

ALSO READ: CMPD chief: Officer shoots person at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said no Harris Teeter employees or customers were involved or injured in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: 2 hurt in officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte; all officers OK)