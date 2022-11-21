One person hurt in shooting near Dallas grocery store, according to police

One person was hurt in a shooting near the Food Lion in Dallas, N.C., according to police.

Authorities are currently investigating near the Dallas Grocery on E. Trade Street.

ALSO READ: 17-year-old killed, 18-year-old hurt in shooting at Charlotte park, CMPD says

There is one known victim, who was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The police currently have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 5 killed, 18 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs; suspect identified)