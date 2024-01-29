One person hurt in shooting at Pineville shopping center: MEDIC

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was taken to Atrium CMC Main after a shooting on the outskirts of Pineville, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

The incident happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, in the 8300 block of Pineville-Matthews Road south of Charlotte.

Police could be seen taping off a large area in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market and inspecting a car in the area designated for pickup orders.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

