One person hurt in shooting at transit center in Uptown, police say

One person was hurt after a shooting at the transit center in Uptown on Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

An argument between two people turned violent after one was shot around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said. MEDIC confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident does not appear to be an act of random violence and is completely unrelated to the Uptown parade.

CMPD is responding to Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service in the Central Division.



Dispute between two individuals inside the transit center in Uptown. Verbal altercation escalated into one person being shot. Victim transported to hospital and receiving treatment.(1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 24, 2022

Police say they are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene on foot.

