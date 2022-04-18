One person seriously hurt in shooting in uptown Charlotte, police say

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte Sunday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the incident happened on West Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Romare Bearden Park at about 8:45 p.m. Officers said they were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When they arrived, CMPD said they found a person who had been shot once inside his car. He was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to officers.

Investigators said the person who shot him was an “unidentified male,” whose age police do not know.

There was no information immediately available about a motive.

