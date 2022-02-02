One person injured, another in custody after shooting near Central and Ridge, police say

A man was taken to a Wichita hospital after being shot near the intersection of Central and Ridge late Wednesday afternoon.

911 calls came in at around 5:33 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in the area, said police Sgt. J.D. Summerer. Officers arrived and found the victim conscious.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was taken for treatment, Summerer said.

Police say they have someone in custody. “The other person that was on scene we have now and are talking to in relation to the incident,” Summerer said.

A handgun was confiscated at the scene, Summerer added.

Officials said they think the man who was shot and the other person do not know each other.

Summerer said police do not have any witnesses.