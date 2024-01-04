One person injured in Bristol barn fire

Jan. 3—BRISTOL — Four area fire departments responded to a barn fire which broke out early Wednesday evening.

Lt. Kevin Mann of the Bristol Fire Department said by telephone that one person, a resident at the house at 52046 C.R. 25, was injured and taken to the hospital. No animals were inside the barn at the time.

The fire broke out at 5:02 p.m., and the structure was fully engulfed.

"It's still under investigation," Mann said.

Olso, Middlebury and Porter Township fire departments also responded.