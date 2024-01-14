One person injured after car goes inside Whole Foods in Bethesda
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said a person was injured after a car crashed into a Whole Foods.
First responders were dispatched to the Whole Foods at 5269 River Rad for a car that went through the front door and stopped in the back of the produce department.
Crews said one person is being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
