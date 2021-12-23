One person injured in Coral Springs shooting. Police say they have arrested a suspect
Coral Springs police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon, according to authorities— who noted that there’s no immediate threat to the area.
Around 2:10 p.m., police tweeted that a person had been shot near Creekside Drive and U.S. 441. Just 20 minutes later, a suspect was taken into custody.
No additional details were released regarding the suspect or how the shooting took place.
Detectives will continue investigating, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
UPDATE: As of 2:35pm the suspect has been taken into custody. Scene is still active.
— Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 23, 2021