UPDATE: One person injured during robbery along Via Alta in Orcutt; shelter-in-place lifted

Apr. 27—On person sustained moderate injuries Tuesday during a robbery along Via Alta in Orcutt, and the suspect remains at large, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., when deputies were dispatched to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Via Alta, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The male suspect, who was not identified, allegedly battered the victim, who also was not identified, and stole their personal property before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by an American Medical Response ambulance, according to Zick.

Sheriff's K-9 units, County Air support and the California Highway Patrol assisted with a search for the suspect near the Okerblom Trail.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., sheriff's officials allegedly spotted the suspect and issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents along Via Alta, between Bradley Road and Via Riviera. The order was lifted shortly before 3:30 p.m. after searches on the ground and from the air failed.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25 and 35, having a scruffy beard, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan-colored pants. The suspect was believed to be living in the gully near the Okerblom Trail, between Bradley Road and Via Alta, according to Zick.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call sheriff's dispatch at 805-683-2724. Officials ask the public not to approach the suspect if spotted and to immediately dial 911 with a location and description of the suspect.