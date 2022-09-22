One person injured following stabbing in Charlestown

One person is in custody following a Wednesday night stabbing in Charlestown.

Hakeem Jackson, 25, of Boston, was arrested and charged with assault in battery after stabbing a person on Polk Street just after 9:00 p.m., according to Boston Police.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Jackson as the suspect and he surrendered to the police without incident, officials said.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court on a charge of Assault with Intent to Murder.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

