One person injured in Mandeville parade route shooting

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting Friday night, February 2, along the city’s carnival parade route.

According to police, around 9:30 they received a call of a shooting by the McDonald’s restaurant along the Hwy 190 Frontage Road, also known as Lasalle Street.

At the scene, police say they found one person who’d been shot. As of Friday night, there were no arrests and police did not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The scene is along the city’s carnival parade route where the Krewe of Eve has just rolled earlier that night.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711.

