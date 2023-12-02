One person injured after Mission Bay stabbing in SF

(KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area of Mission Bay on Friday.

San Francisco police officers responded to a residential building on the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard North on a report of an aggravated assault between two subjects at approximately 7:53 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Once the officers were on the scene, they located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, according to police. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There has not been an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415)-575-4444.

