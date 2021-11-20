Two people shot during road-rage incident in north Wichita, according to the police

Two people were shot in what police believe is a road-rage incident Saturday afternoon in north Wichita, according to Wichita police Lt. Roderick Miller.

Police are looking for the witness who called 911.

The shooting was reported at 4:34 p.m. near Woodlawn and Farmview. The victim and suspect vehicles were both headed south on Woodlawn when the shooting occurred, Miller said. A 24-year-old woman and an approximately 30-year-old man were both shot while traveling in a grey Ford Fusion, Miller said.

They were the only occupants in the vehicle, Miller said.

The woman was shot multiple times; the man once. EMS took the woman to the hospital in serious condition, Miller said, and the man refused to be transported.

The shooting caused the driver of the car to plow into a metal fence surrounding a residential home on the west side of Woodlawn. Police blocked off traffic along south Woodlawn while they investigated the incident. A police K-9 was brought out to sniff for ballistic casings.