One person injured and one arrested following shooting in Wood County town of Richfield

Karen Madden, Marshfield News-Herald
·1 min read

RICHFIELD – One person went to the hospital and Wood County deputies arrested another person after a shooting Monday morning.

At 7:16 a.m. Monday, a man reported he had been shot and was going to Marshfield Medical Center, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Officers investigated and arrested a person at an address on Half Mile Drive in the Wood County town of Richfield, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

