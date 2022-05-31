One person injured and one arrested following shooting in Wood County town of Richfield

RICHFIELD – One person went to the hospital and Wood County deputies arrested another person after a shooting Monday morning.

At 7:16 a.m. Monday, a man reported he had been shot and was going to Marshfield Medical Center, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Officers investigated and arrested a person at an address on Half Mile Drive in the Wood County town of Richfield, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: One person injured, one arrested, following shooting in Richfield