One person injured in reported shooting on S. 15th Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, a reported shooting took place on S. 15th Street in Baton Rouge. At least one person was injured in the shooting. The victim was reportedly shot in the back.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.