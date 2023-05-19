One person injured in robbery, shooting reported at Easton Town Center

A male was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a shooting during a robbery attempt was reported at Easton Town Center.

Employees at the Diamond Cellar, located at 3960 New Bond St., called Columbus police around 1 p.m. Friday after a person came into the store and said they had been shot while someone tried to rob them.

Related coverage: Will Short North businesses close early? Many still wrestling with choice

The man was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. However, his condition has since stabilized at the hospital, police said.

Initial reports indicated one person had been detained by police, but it was not known if they were a suspect or a witness. It was also not immediately known in what location the shooting occurred.

Easton management provided a statement on Friday afternoon, saying the person who was injured "dropped off requesting help."

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Male injured in robbery, shooting reported at Easton Town Center