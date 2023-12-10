One person injured in Santa Fe shooting

Dec. 9—One person was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Santa Fe.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Rio Grande Avenue and Piñon Drive, which is near the former St. Catherine's Indian School. The victim is in stable condition, said Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin.

Champlin said he could not confirm the exact location or information about a possible suspect as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.