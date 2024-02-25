One person injured in SE Oklahoma City stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OKCPD responded to a stabbing at 1244 SE 21st early Saturday morning.

OKCPD received a call from a neighbor that one victim was stabbed multiple times.

An OKCPD officer confirmed a group of people entered the home of the victim and stabbed him six times.

The victim chased the suspects out of the home. The suspects are currently on the run.

Two family members of the victim remained in the house and were unharmed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life threatening injuries.

The scene of the stabbing is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.