1 injured in shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Chandler Police Department was investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex Warehouse near McQueen and Queen Creek roads on Wednesday.

Sgt. Jason McClimans, spokesperson for Chandler police, said that around 9:30 a.m. police were called after a man shot another man in the parking lot of the Amazon warehouse. The unidentified man who was shot was an Amazon contractor, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, another male Amazon contractor shot the original shooter, McClimans said. The original shooter died on the scene, but police could not confirm how they died. The second male contractor is not being detained for their actions, police said.

No one else was injured during the incident. Both Amazon contractors are cooperating with police, McClimans said. The relationship between the man who was shot and the shooter is unclear.

Amazon contractors and employees who arrived at 10:30 a.m. for their shift were sent home, they told The Arizona Republic.

Crime scene of shooting at an Amazon Flex Warehouse on Dec. 14, 2022, near McQueen and Queen Creek roads in Chandler.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

