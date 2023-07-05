One person injured in shooting on Naples Causeway

Jul. 4—One person was taken to a Portland hospital Tuesday night for non-life threatening injuries sustained in a shooting on the Naples Causeway, police said.

The incident took place around 7:05 p.m. and closed U.S. Route 302 in the area of the causeway. The annual Fourth of July fireworks show was also canceled.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the victim only as "a juvenile male" in a news release Tuesday night.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Naples Fire & Rescue to Bridgton Hospital, and then to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight helicopter, the release said.

The sheriff's office said around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday that there was no indication of any ongoing threat to the public, though News Center Maine reported that police are still searching for a suspect.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce told reporters at the scene that police know who the shooter is and that officers are "hunting down leads, looking to find him," according to News Center.

The Sebago Fire Department, in a Facebook post Tuesday night, said people are being asked to be on the lookout for a man about 18 years old who may be armed with a 9 millimeter handgun.

The post described the man as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair and said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black hat.

Anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him and should call 911, the post said.

U.S. Route 302 remained closed in the area of the causeway as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Office of State Fire Marshal, Maine State Police and Windham Police are assisting with the investigation.

More information will be released at a later time, the sheriff's office said.