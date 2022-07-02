One person was injured in a shooting outside Brookfield's Movie Tavern Theater, police say

One person was injured July 2 in a shooting outside the Movie Tavern Theater in Brookfield, 175 S. Moorland Road.

The Brookfield Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 12 a.m., according to a news release. One person was struck and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Brookfield Police Department is investigating the incident and does not consider the incident an active threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Lydia Morrell can be reached at 320-444-2339 or lmorrell@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @lydia_morrell.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Shooting at Brookfield Movie Tavern Theater leaves 1 injured